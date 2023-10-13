Smith notched a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Smith sent a puck out of the zone, and Colton Sissons was the first to get to it on a shorthanded breakaway for the Predators' first goal. After beginning the season on the fourth line, Smith was bumped up to a trio with Cody Glass and Gustav Nyquist for the second game of the year. The 27-year-old Smith had 17 points, 198 hits and 60 PIM in 69 contests last season, his first full NHL campaign. There may be some room to grow if he can hang onto a middle-six spot throughout the year.