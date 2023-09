Smith (upper body) is healthy for training camp, Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now reported Wednesday

Smith missed the last seven games of the 2022-23 campaign. The 27-year-old established himself as a full-time NHLer with 17 points in 69 outings last season, as well as 198 hits and 60 PIM. If he can maintain his roster spot to begin 2023-24, Smith is projected to be a bottom-six fixture.