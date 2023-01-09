Smith (upper body) won't return to the lineup against Ottawa on Monday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Smith will be shelved for his fifth consecutive game due to his lingering upper-body issue. While the 27-year-old winger is still looking for his first goal of the season, he has chipped in eight assists in 34 contests this year. Once cleared to play, Smith should return to a bottom-six role where he could offer decent mid-range fantasy value, especially in formats that utilize hits.