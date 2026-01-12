Smith scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Smith ended a 10-game goal drought with his third-period go-ahead tally. The 30-year-old has two points over his last three games, but the bulk of his contributions come from his physical play. Smith is at five goals, two assists, 35 shots on net, 82 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 26 appearances this season, mainly in a fourth-line role.