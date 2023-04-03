Smith is dealing with an undisclosed injury sustained against the Blues on Saturday, John Glennon of NHL.com reports.

Smith's status for Monday's matchup with Dallas should probably be considered questionable at best, especially after the team opted to call up John Leonard from the minors. In his last 11 games, the 27-year-old Smith managed just one point and eight shots while dishing out 34 hits. If he can't play Monday, the aforementioned Leonard should be in line to replace him in the lineup.