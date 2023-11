Smith scored two goals, including the game-winner, on three shots while adding three hits and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

It's the second two-goal performance of the season for the 28-year-old checking winger, but those are his only tallies in 16 games, and he has only one assist. Smith won't add much offense, but with 42 hits already in 2023-24, he's on pace to top 200 for the first time.