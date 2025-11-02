Smith (upper body) will be out for 3-6 weeks, the team announced Sunday.

Smith left Saturday's game against the Flames early and didn't return with an injury that will keep him out for 3-6 weeks. The 30-year-old has three goals and a minus-2 rating through 13 games this season. Tyson Jost is likely to slot into the lineup in his place in the short-term, but the Predators will likely need to make another roster move to fill his spot as well.