Predators' Colin Blackwell: Ascends to big stage
Blackwell was added to Nashville's roster ahead of Saturday's game against the Panthers.
Blackwell's call-up was necessitated by Ryan Johansen's suspension and an undisclosed issue that sent Zac Rinaldo to injured reserve. The Harvard University product has moved up from AHL Milwaukee, with whom he's provided seven goals over 14 games.
