Predators' Colin Blackwell: Back with big club
Blackwell will rejoin the NHL squad ahead of Friday's game against the Penguins.
Blackwell was moved to the AHL prior to the roster freeze to get in some extra action with the Admirals during the holiday break. Although he's back with the big club after tallying his first career NHL point Monday, Blackwell doesn't produce consistently enough to warrant fantasy ownership in most leagues at this point.
More News
-
Predators' Colin Blackwell: Demoted to AHL•
-
Predators' Colin Blackwell: Recalled by Nashville•
-
Predators' Colin Blackwell: Returned to bus league•
-
Predators' Colin Blackwell: Promoted to top level•
-
Predators' Colin Blackwell: Redirected to AHL•
-
Predators' Colin Blackwell: Returns to NHL ranks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.