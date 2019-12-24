Predators' Colin Blackwell: Demoted to AHL
Blackwell was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
Blackwell picked up his first career NHL point in Monday's win over Arizona with an assist on Roman Josi's game-winning goal. The 26-year-old forward is a candidate to be recalled again after the league's holiday break.
-
