Blackwell notched a goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Blackwell has found a groove recently, with five points and a plus-6 rating over his last eight games. That accounts for all of the 26-year-old's offense in 13 outings this season. He's added 28 hits and 16 shots on goal from a bottom-six role, with his current hot run keeping Austin Watson in the press box.