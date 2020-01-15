Predators' Colin Blackwell: Finds twine in Tuesday's loss
Blackwell notched a goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Blackwell has found a groove recently, with five points and a plus-6 rating over his last eight games. That accounts for all of the 26-year-old's offense in 13 outings this season. He's added 28 hits and 16 shots on goal from a bottom-six role, with his current hot run keeping Austin Watson in the press box.
