Blackwell scored a goal on three shot sin a 3-2 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

Blackwell got the Predators on the board just over four minutes into the game, knotting the game at 1-1. It was Blackwell's first goal since Jan. 14, snapping a 10-game drought, but he does have a point in each of his last three outings. The 26-year-old rookie has three goals and eight points in 24 games and is plus-10.