Predators' Colin Blackwell: Headed for Music City
Blackwell secured a two-year, two-way deal with Nashville on Tuesday.
Blackwell was selected by the Sharks in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL Draft, but never signed with the organization -- although he did play for AHL San Jose during the 2016-17 campaign on a minor-league deal. Last year, the 25-year-old racked up 45 points with AHL Rochester, which was enough to earn him a shot with the Predators. Blackwell will likely link up with AHL Milwaukee for the start of the upcoming season, but could find himself on a short list of potential call-ups.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...