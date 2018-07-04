Predators' Colin Blackwell: Headed for Music City

Blackwell secured a two-year, two-way deal with Nashville on Tuesday.

Blackwell was selected by the Sharks in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL Draft, but never signed with the organization -- although he did play for AHL San Jose during the 2016-17 campaign on a minor-league deal. Last year, the 25-year-old racked up 45 points with AHL Rochester, which was enough to earn him a shot with the Predators. Blackwell will likely link up with AHL Milwaukee for the start of the upcoming season, but could find himself on a short list of potential call-ups.