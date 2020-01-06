Predators' Colin Blackwell: Provides helper in shootout loss
Blackwell contributed an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.
Blackwell has three assists and 10 hits in his last five games. That accounts for all his offense in 10 appearances this season. The 26-year-old has added 24 hits, six PIM and a plus-6 rating in a fourth-line role that is unlikely to yield many points going forward.
