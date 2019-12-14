Play

The Predators recalled Blackwell from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.

Blackwell went pointless in six games with the Predators last year, but he's been excellent with Milwaukee this season, posting 23 points and a plus-14 rating over 26 games. It's unsettled whether he plays Saturday against the Stars, but if he does, he'll likely be reserve to a bottom-six role.

More News
Our Latest Stories