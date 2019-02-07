Predators' Colin Blackwell: Redirected to AHL
Blackwell was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.
Blackwell was sent back to the minors as the direct result of Kyle Turris (lower body) being lifted from injured reserve. The 25-year-old's early results at the top level look promising, as he maintained a 57.3-percent Corsi rating at even strength, plus he was deployed in the offensive zone a smidge over 63 percent of the time. Blackwell is still searching for his first NHL point, but give him time; he's already defied the odds of making it this far as a seventh-round pick (San Jose, 2011).
