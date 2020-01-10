Blackwell scored his first NHL goal on his lone shot of the game in Thursday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

Blackwell entered the night with just three assists in 16 NHL games spread over the last two seasons but got off the goal-scoring schneid midway through the first period. The 26-year-old, a seventh-round pick of San Jose in 2011, saw just under 11 minutes of ice time and doesn't figure to be a fantasy asset.