Predators' Colin Blackwell: Returned to bus league
The Predators reassigned Blackwell to AHL Milwaukee on Wednesday.
Matt Duchene (lower body) was ultimately able to suit up for Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks, so Blackwell didn't crack the lineup during his extremely brief stay with the big club. The 26-year-old American will return to a prominent role with Milwaukee, where he's notched three points in eight games this campaign.
