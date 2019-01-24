Predators' Colin Blackwell: Returned to minors
Blackwell got reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.
Blackwell has yet to find the scoresheet in three games with Nashville this season. Depending on how Kyle Turris (lower body) recovers over the break, the 25-year-old could rejoin the Predators in time for their next game on Feb. 2. Expect an announcement to come well before then.
