Predators' Colin Blackwell: Returns to NHL ranks
The Predators summoned Blackwell from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Blackwell was demoted prior to the All-Star break to receive some additional action in the minors. Now back with the top club, Blackwell is still in search of his first career mark in the scorebook. The 25-year-old pivot has drawn into three games for the Predators, recording two shots on goal, five hits and three blocked shots.
