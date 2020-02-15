Predators' Colin Blackwell: Riding pine
Blackwell has been a healthy scratch for the past two games.
Ever since being recalled from AHL Milwaukee in mid-December, Blackwell has been rotating in and out of the lineup, mostly on the Preds' fourth line. However, he's the odd man out right now as new head coach John Hynes seems to be favouring a bottom unit of Colton Sissons in between Calle Jarnkrok and Austin Watson. Currently sitting with a fantasy-unfriendly five points in 21 games, Blackwell's next chance to get back into the lineup will come Saturday afternoon against the Blues.
