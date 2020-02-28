Predators' Colin Blackwell: Serves up two assists
Blackwell had two helpers and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.
Blackwell's helpers came on tallies by Colton Sissons and Roman Josi. The 26-year-old forward is on a four-game point streak (one goal, four assists). He's reached the 10-point mark in 25 appearances, and he's added 41 hits and 30 shots on net.
