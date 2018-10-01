Blackwell was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.

While Blackwell won't be on the Opening Night roster against the Rangers on Thursday, his impressive 45 points in 61 games last season with the Admirals should have him on the coaching staff's short list of potential call-ups this season. If the Harvard University product can continue to produce in the minors at a similar rate, he won't be long for the development league.

Our Latest Stories