Blackwell recorded an assist for the second straight game in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

Coming off a five-game stint as a healthy scratch, the benching seems to have lit a fire under the former Milwaukee Admiral, as he now has points in consecutive games for the first time since being recalled from the AHL back in December. That being said, Blackwell is still playing in a checking-line capacity and averaging just under 11 minutes per game in ice time, so he still doesn't boast much fantasy appeal in most formats.