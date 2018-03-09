Predators' Colton Sissons: Adding offense on Preds' third line
Sissons skated 19:38 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Ducks, registering an assist for the fourth time in five games.
Now with 24 points in 66 games, Sissons has been a decent source of secondary scoring for the Preds this season, and is being rewarded with premium minutes as a result. He's currently skating with Austin Watson and Mike Fisher, who recently came out of retirement to help the Preds down the stretch and into the playoffs. Given his current pace, Sissons now has a chance to crack the 30-point barrier, which isn't too shabby considering this is his first full season in the NHL.
