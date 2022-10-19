Sissons notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.

Sissons set up Tanner Jeannot's goal in the final minute of the second period to give the Predators a 3-1 lead. That advantage didn't stick, but Sissons finally got out of the blocks on offense. He'd been held without a point in the first four games of the season. The 28-year-old has added 13 hits, four blocked shots, four shots on net and an even plus-minus rating while playing in his usual third-line role.