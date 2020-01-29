Sissons (lower body) won't play Wednesday but could rejoin the lineup either Thursday versus the Devils or Saturday against the Golden Knights, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Sissons has been sidelined for more than a month because of his lower-body issue. His recent trek to Milwaukee during the All-Star break on a conditioning assignment and subsequent return were clues that Sissons was nearing a return. The winger's activation from injured reserve should mark his first game back in action.