Predators' Colton Sissons: Aiming to return this week
Sissons (lower body) won't play Wednesday but could rejoin the lineup either Thursday versus the Devils or Saturday against the Golden Knights, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Sissons has been sidelined for more than a month because of his lower-body issue. His recent trek to Milwaukee during the All-Star break on a conditioning assignment and subsequent return were clues that Sissons was nearing a return. The winger's activation from injured reserve should mark his first game back in action.
More News
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Back from conditioning•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Headed down to minors•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Skating on his own•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Not expected to play•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Exits with lower-body injury•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Offensive slump continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.