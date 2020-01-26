The Predators recalled Sissons from AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.

Sissons spent the recent All-Star break on a conditioning assignment recovering from the lower-body issue that has forced him to miss the past 10 games. The 26-year-old will be a nice depth addition for the Predators, as he's supplied 13 points through 37 games this campaign. This news is certainly a positive step in his return to the lineup, however, it's still unclear when he'll officially be ready to play.