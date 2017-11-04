Predators' Colton Sissons: Bags apple in road victory
Sissons registered a primary assist on a Roman Josi goal in Friday's 4-3 road win over the Ducks.
A fiery competitor, Sissons is consistently deployed on both the power play and penalty kill, though a single power-play assist from last Saturday's game against the Islanders represents his lone point on special teams. The B.C. native is more valuable to the Predators than the general fantasy populous because he brings intangibles that don't always show up on the scoresheet.
