Sissons scored a goal on his only shot and had two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Florida.

Sissons brought the Predators to within 5-3 at 12:40 of the third period, heading to the net and tapping home a Brad Richardson feed on the doorstep. It was the first goal in the last six games for Sissons, who has scored four times in 23 contests overall.