Sissons snapped a five-game pointless streak with his 14th goal of the season in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Sissons is now just one goal away from matching his career high recorded back in 2018-19. With 26 points in 55 games, he's also got a shot at reaching the 40-point mark, which woujld be a personal best for him. Sisson's been a pleasant surprise for the Preds this season since being bumped up to a top-six role. He's currently averaging 17:05 in ice time per game, with 2:15 coming on the power play.