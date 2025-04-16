Sissons (lower body) won't suit up Wednesday versus the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Sissons was labeled week-to-week at the end of March and was unable to play in any of the last nine games of the season. He concludes 2024-25 with 21 points, 80 shots on net, 100 hits, 67 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating, his lowest scoring total in four years. Sissons will be in a contract year in 2025-26.