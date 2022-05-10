Sissons notched two assists, two shots on goal and four hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

Sissons helped out on both of Yakov Trenin's tallies in the contest. These helpers were Sissons' only points in four postseason contests. The 28-year-old added 18 hits, six shots on net and a minus-1 rating in a middle-six role during the Predators' short playoff run.