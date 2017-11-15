Predators' Colton Sissons: Collects two helpers in win over Caps
Sissons recorded two assists, two shots, two hits and two blocked shots through 14:45 of ice time during Tuesday's 6-3 win over Washington.
This was Sissons' first multi-point outing of the campaign, but he's beginning to show a bit more offense of late with two goals and four helpers through his past 12 contests. Additionally, he's added modest peripheral contributions this season with 12 PIM, 23 hits and a plus-2 rating. However, the versatile 24-year-old forward is still best left to deep settings at this stage of the game.
