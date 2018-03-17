Predators' Colton Sissons: Converts twice in key road win
Sissons netted two goals on four shots in Friday's 4-2 road win over the Avalanche.
Sissons' fine play helped the Predators become the first team to officially clinch a playoff spot. The B.C. native's playing time has fluctuated quite a bit from one game to the next, but he's averaging roughly two minutes on the man advantage to thrill his growing number of fantasy owners. His pair of goals in the latest contest both took place at even strength, though.
