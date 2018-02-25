Predators' Colton Sissons: Cracks 20-point mark with goal against Blues
Sissons scored his seventh goal of the season in Sunday's 4-0 shutout of the Blues.
With the tally, the 24-year-old Sissons has now reached the 20-point mark for the first time in his young career. Despite spending most of his time centering the Preds' fourth line, Sissons has averaged a healthy 16:16 in ice time this season, including 2:04 on the power play where he has registered six helpers. He's a very solid option in deeper formats as he is widely overlooked in favour of his higher-profile teammates.
