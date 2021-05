Sissons provided an assist, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Sissons set up Yakov Trenin's second goal of the game as the Predators cashed in a 2-on-1 rush. The 27-year-old Sissons doesn't usually get very involved on offense. He had 15 points in 54 regular-season outings, and he's added a pair of helpers with 19 hits through five playoff contests.