Sissons logged an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Sissons has had a terrible time generating offense this season. His helper Monday ended an 18-game dry spell, during which he had 17 shots on net, 19 hits and 19 blocked shots with a minus-5 rating. Sissons has been in a bottom-six role most of the time after failing to seize an opportunity to play on the second line. He has three points, 31 shots on net, 38 blocks, 41 hits and a minus-15 rating over 34 appearances.