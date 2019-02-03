Sissons broke out of a five-game pointless stretch with an assist Saturday against the Stars.

The 25-year-old winger has been a streaky commodity this year, running more cold than hot most of the time. He had a nice run in the first half of January, with six points in six games, but he's been very quiet since then. Considering he's the Preds' third-line center, he continues to see a lot of ice time (17:08 over his last 12 games), however scoring-wise, he just doesn't make the most of his minutes. From a fantasy perspective, he's still too high-risk for us to recommend owning him in most standard formats.