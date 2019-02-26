Predators' Colton Sissons: Ends scoring drought
Sissons lit the lamp in Monday's win over the Oilers.
Sissons carried a nine-game pointless streak and a 17-game goalless drought into this contest. He was clearly itching to get back on the scoresheet, and he fired six shots on net with one getting through in the second period. Sissons enjoyed time on the second line in this outing, but he'll likely be relegated to the bottom six once recently acquired Mikael Granlund (personal) is ready to enter the lineup.
