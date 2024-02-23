Sissons scored an empty-net goal, dished two assists, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Sissons posted his first multi-point outing in two months -- his last was a two-assists game Dec. 21 versus the Flyers. The 30-year-old had just six points over his first 19 games in 2024 before his eruption on offense Thursday. Sissons is up to 29 points through 57 outings, one point shy of matching his career high. He's added 102 shots on net, 105 hits and a minus-2 rating while seeing middle-six minutes.