Predators' Colton Sissons: Exits with lower-body injury
Sissons suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of Friday's game against the Penguins and will not return.
Sissons and Dan Hamhuis (upper body) both were forced to leave Friday's game. Expect an update on Sissons' condition prior to Saturday's rematch between these teams in Pittsburgh.
