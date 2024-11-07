Sissons (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Capitals.
Per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site, Sissons blocked a shot with his hand or wrist prior to his exit. With Thomas Novak (upper body) also questionable for Thursday's game versus the Panthers, the Predators may call on Mark Jankowski to rejoin the lineup after he was a healthy scratch Wednesday.
More News
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Tallies first goal of season•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Offense absent early in season•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Tallies in Game 2 win•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Set to play Monday•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Taking Saturday off•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Earns 200th career point•