Sissons scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Sissons snapped a six-game goal drought late in the third period. The 29-year-old forward has five points, 12 shots on net and 19 hits over his last 10 contests while often logging more minutes than his fourth-line role would suggest. He's up to 10 tallies, 23 points, 57 shots on net, 131 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 60 appearances this season.