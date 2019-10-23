Sissons potted a goal and added two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Sissons took a minor for slashing in the first period, but an errant back-pass by the Ducks at the end of his penalty enabled the 25-year-old to score on a breakaway. Sissons has notched five points and 14 hits in nine games this season.