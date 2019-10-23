Predators' Colton Sissons: Finds net in win
Sissons potted a goal and added two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.
Sissons took a minor for slashing in the first period, but an errant back-pass by the Ducks at the end of his penalty enabled the 25-year-old to score on a breakaway. Sissons has notched five points and 14 hits in nine games this season.
More News
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Nets game-tying goal•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: First point of season Tuesday•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Lands long-term deal•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Heading for arbitration•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Handed qualifying offer•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Pointless streak ends at seven•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.