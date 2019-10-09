Sissons recorded his first point of the season with an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Sissons reached the 30-point plateau last season for the first time in his career, and could surpass that mark this year if things go well. He continues to be one of the Preds' more versatile, all-purpose forwards -- a guy who can play a shutdown role and kill penalties but also jump onto a scoring line and help out on the power play when needed. For the time being, he is skating primarily on the third line with Nick Bonino and Auston Watson, but keep an eye on his line assignments just in case he gets moved up.