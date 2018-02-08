Sissons scored his third goal in four games Wednesday against the Maple Leafs.

It's likely an unsustainable pace, but the 23-year-old Vancouver native is on a pretty hot roll right now with five points in his last seven games -- even more impressive when you consider he spends most of his time centering the Preds' fourth line. However, with Mike Fisher set to come out of retirement and rejoin the lineup in the coming weeks, Sissons is likely the odd man out and could wind up on the bench or in the press box. As such, he remains a fantasy risk in the majority of formats. In the meantime, enjoy the hot streak while it lasts.