Sissons will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Flyers, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Both Sissons and Roman Josi took maintenance days Monday and Tuesday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site. It could mean nothing, but it is a bit concerning that neither was able to go for morning skate on gameday. Check back in for more on Sissons' status prior to the 8:00 PM EST puck drop.