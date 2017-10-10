Predators' Colton Sissons: Game-time decision Tuesday
Sissons will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Flyers, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Both Sissons and Roman Josi took maintenance days Monday and Tuesday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site. It could mean nothing, but it is a bit concerning that neither was able to go for morning skate on gameday. Check back in for more on Sissons' status prior to the 8:00 PM EST puck drop.
More News
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Lights lamp in exhibition game•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Dangled in front of Vegas•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Won't face suspension•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Punches Preds' ticket to finals•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Posts two assists in Game 3 victory•
-
Predators' Colton Sissons: Scores game-winner to close out Chicago•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...