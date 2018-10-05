Sissons tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Sissons' empty-net goal late in the third wound up being the game-winner as New York made it interesting by scoring with 35 seconds remaining in the game. The 24-year-old is coming off a 27-point campaign in 2017-18 and has never been known as a consistent point producer. Owners should enjoy these multi-point games because they don't come around very often.