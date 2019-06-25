Predators' Colton Sissons: Handed qualifying offer
Sissons was qualified by Nashville ahead of Tuesday's deadline, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Sissons is coming off a 2018-19 campaign that saw him score 15 goals, a career-best for the 25-year-old winger. Look for Nashville to do all it can to hold onto him, but other teams will certainly be keeping tabs on the situation until it is resolved officially.
